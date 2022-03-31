Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 809,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,435. Gogo has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

