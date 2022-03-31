Brokerages Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.19). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,734,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,397. The stock has a market cap of $361.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

