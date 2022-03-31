Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $472.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.73%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

