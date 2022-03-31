Brokerages Anticipate N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.32 million and the highest is $90.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $385.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

NYSE:NABL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. N-able has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $68,022,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,230,000 after buying an additional 529,742 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $46,160,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $42,656,000.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.