Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Post $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $16.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $14.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,652. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period.

AAWW opened at $88.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.61.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

