Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.09. 30,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

