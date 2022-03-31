Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Lazard posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

