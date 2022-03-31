Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $276.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.40 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $204.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.