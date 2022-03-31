Brokerages Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) to announce $3.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $14.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. 192,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,596. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. Veritiv has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $158.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

