Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $50.20

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.27.
CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $43.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CarGurus (Get Rating)
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
