Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $39.60

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 139,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

