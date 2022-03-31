Brokerages Set Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Price Target at $7.42

Shares of Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several research firms recently commented on ENJY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

ENJY opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $462.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. Enjoy Technology has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

