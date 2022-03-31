Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $93.86

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FMX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.85. 254,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

