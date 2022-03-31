Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $93.86

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of FMX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.85. 254,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

