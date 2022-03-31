Brokerages Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $17.06 on Monday. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

