Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target at $38.20

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,840. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.