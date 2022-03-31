Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target at $26.58

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIOCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

