Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $103.11

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 347,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 651,703 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.