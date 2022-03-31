Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $7.50

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

VRAY opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $719.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 17.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

