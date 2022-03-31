Brokerages Set Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) PT at $10.06

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 1,695,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

