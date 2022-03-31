Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pardes Biosciences Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pardes Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Pardes Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDS. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $85,571,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,229,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $16,370,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $8,185,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,367,000.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.