Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pardes Biosciences Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pardes Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDS. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $85,571,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,229,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $16,370,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $8,185,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,367,000.
Pardes Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.