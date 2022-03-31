Brokers Offer Predictions for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

