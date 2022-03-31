Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.