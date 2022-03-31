Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AZTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.
Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
