Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,035 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 472,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,498,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $164.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.99 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

