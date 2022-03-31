Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 790,535 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Alkami Technology worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

ALKT stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

