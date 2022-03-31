Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,964 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NYSE JBGS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

