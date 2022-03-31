Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.61% of Black Stone Minerals worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $13.59.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

