Brown Advisory Inc. Has $18.51 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 256.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Progressive by 31.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $117.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

