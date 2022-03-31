Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,969 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

EMR stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

