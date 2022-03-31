Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,878 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Bancorp worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

