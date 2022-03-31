BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

TSE DOO opened at C$103.61 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.03.

DOO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.36.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

