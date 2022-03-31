BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

DOO opened at C$103.61 on Thursday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.36.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

