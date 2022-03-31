BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to C$136.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOOO. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday. upped their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,959. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BRP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BRP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in BRP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

