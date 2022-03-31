BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$136.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$136.36.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,029. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

