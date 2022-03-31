Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $6,485,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.