Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 2,096 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $223.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

