Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

BBW opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $299.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $285,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 78,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

