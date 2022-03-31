Bunge (NYSE:BG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

NYSE:BG opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bunge by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Bunge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Bunge by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bunge by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

