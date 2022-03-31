Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.18. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,952 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327,355 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 580,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

