C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CCCC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 4,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

