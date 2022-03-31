Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -329.81 and a beta of -0.20.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

