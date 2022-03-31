Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.33. 639,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,037. The firm has a market cap of $736.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caleres currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Caleres by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Caleres by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Caleres by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Caleres by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.