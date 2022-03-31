Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 1,035,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS CXBMF remained flat at $$1.21 on Thursday. 60,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

