California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $47.36 on Thursday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $5,344,173.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,186,886 shares of company stock valued at $55,239,202 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

