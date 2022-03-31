Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $23.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.