Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 758,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.