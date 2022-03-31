Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 27.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 98.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 26.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 182,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,542. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.30.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

