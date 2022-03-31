Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.31. 610,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

