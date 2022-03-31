Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,702 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 198,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 802,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

