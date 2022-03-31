Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $25.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRAD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

